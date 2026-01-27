NDMC adorns key public spaces with floral boards

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) marked the 77th Republic Day by extending warm greetings to citizens and transforming key public spaces with elaborately crafted floral boards, celebrating the spirit of patriotism, culture and national pride.

Installed at prominent locations within the NDMC area, the floral displays were designed and executed by skilled NDMC gardeners, showcasing national symbols, tricolour themes and artistic motifs associated with India’s democratic journey. The installations drew public attention for their visual appeal and meticulous craftsmanship, enhancing the festive atmosphere across central Delhi.

Officials said the floral boards were conceptualised not merely as decorative elements but as expressions of civic identity and collective celebration. Several installations carried messages aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, linking the Republic Day observance with India’s long-term developmental aspirations as the nation moves towards the centenary of Independence.

The displays, dominated by marigolds and seasonal flowers arranged in eco-friendly patterns, reflected NDMC’s emphasis on sustainability and responsible urban beautification. Residents and visitors were seen pausing to view and photograph the installations, underscoring their role in engaging citizens with public spaces during national celebrations.

NDMC officials noted that such initiatives aim to reinforce a sense of belonging and shared responsibility among citizens, particularly during occasions of national significance. The council has, in recent years, increasingly focused on combining aesthetic enhancement with environmental sensitivity in its public décor.

The Republic Day floral arrangements form part of NDMC’s broader efforts to maintain the capital’s ceremonial character while encouraging community participation and civic pride.

Through art and national symbols, NDMC highlighted constitutional values, reaffirming its commitment to clean, green, inclusive public spaces and emphasising the role of civic institutions in promoting these ideals daily.