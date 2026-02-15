NDMC activates ‘third eye’ ahead of AI Summit

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) conducted an extensive on-ground review of civic and security arrangements ahead of the “India AI Impact Summit 2026”, scheduled from February 16 to 20 in the Capital.



NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected preparations at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), describing it as the “third eye” of the city during the summit. As many as 333 NDMC CCTV cameras and 183 Delhi Police cameras have been integrated for round-the-clock surveillance, along with close coordination with the traffic police through a dedicated helpline.

All sanitation and service vehicles are being GPS-tracked, while 959 RFID-enabled bins have been deployed to support zero-waste zones. Ninety-nine garbage hot spots in markets, hotels and high-footfall areas have been identified for multi-trip collection.

Mechanised road sweepers, jetting machines, anti-smog guns and water tankers are on standby to ensure uninterrupted services.

To monitor environmental conditions, 20 air quality sensors have been installed across NDMC areas. Complaints received via the NDMC 311 App and other platforms are being centrally tracked at the ICCC with real-time updates.

A large-scale beautification drive is also underway, with 15,000 potted plants, 4,000 hanging baskets, floral boards and fountains being installed. Forty-one major roads are being upgraded with improved signage, lighting and safety features.

Chahal said NDMC aims to present a clean, secure and technologically equipped capital in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed and digitally empowered India.