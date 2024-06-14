NDA govt will fall in a year: Sanjay Singh

-Noida: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday claimed that the coalition government at the Centre will not be able to run beyond a year and the INDIA bloc will present itself as an alternative whenever there is an opportunity.



The Rajya Sabha MP also said that if any of the NDA allies puts up its candidate for the post of Speaker in the Lok Sabha then INDIA bloc parties may consider extending support to them. “Today you have put our chief Arvind Kejriwal in jail, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Hemant Soren in jail. I too was in jail for six months. Sanjay Rawat, Anil Deshmukh etc are in jail. The BJP will break down its ally parties. You want to do politics by suppressing the opposition, the people of this country will not tolerate this,” Singh said.