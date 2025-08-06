NCWEB releases 2nd cut-off list; 9,000+ seats still available in BA, BCom courses

NEW DELHI: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of Delhi University on Monday announced its second cut-off list for the 2025 admission cycle, registering a cut-off reduction of up to 5 per cent in B.Com and B.A (Programme) courses. Despite considerable enrolment in the initial round, a substantial 9,000 seats across 26 NCWEB centres remain vacant, ensuring continued opportunities for candidates in subsequent rounds.

The fresh admission window, based on the latest cut-off list, will remain open from August 5 (10 am) to August 7 (11:59 pm). The revised cut-offs have widened access for both general and reserved category applicants, especially in popular combinations.

For the general category, admissions to the B.Com programme have been closed in leading colleges, including Miranda House, Hansraj College, Maitreyi College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce. These institutions have filled their sanctioned intake, and no further seats will be available for general candidates in this stream during this round.

However, several colleges continue to offer B.Com admissions with significantly lowered cut-offs. Keshav Mahavidyalaya has announced a 58 per cent threshold, Maharaja Agrasen College at 56 per cent, and SPM College at 55 per cent. Institutions like Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, and Aryabhatta College are admitting at cut-offs as low as 48 per cent for general category applicants. In the OBC category, Miranda House and Hansraj College have set their cut-offs at 75 per cent and 74 per cent respectively, while Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce and Maitreyi College have announced cut-offs of 61 per cent and 56 per cent. Other participating colleges have kept their OBC cut-offs in the 45-53 per cent range.

The B.A Programme (History-Political Science combination) has also seen closures in several institutions for general candidates. Miranda House, Hansraj, SPM, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Ramanujan, Maharaja Agrasen, DDU, JDM, and Maitreyi College have all exhausted their general category seats. However, admissions are still open at Rajdhani College (68 per cent) and Mata Sundri College (65 per cent).

Among OBC aspirants, Hansraj College and Miranda House have finalised their cut-offs at 73 per cent and 74 per cent, while Bhagini Nivedita College has emerged as a favourable option with the lowest cut-off of 43 per cent, followed by Aditi Mahavidyalaya at 46 per cent. BA Prog (Eco-Pol Sci) general seats filled at top DU colleges; third NCWEB cut-off out August 11.