NCW takes serious note of online harassment against martyr Captain Anshuman Singh’s wife

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has noted an online offensive and derogatory comment against the wife of a posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra recipient, Captain Anshuman Singh. On Monday, the NCW directed Delhi Police to file a case against the accused and take strict action. The accused resides in Delhi.



In a letter to the Delhi Police on Monday, the NCW referenced specific legal provisions, including Section 79 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

Section 79 of the IPC pertains to actions intended to harm a woman's dignity, while Section 67 of the IT Act relates to the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The NCW, highlighting the penalties under these laws, stated that first-time offenders could face up to three years in prison and fines, while repeat offenders would be subjected to harsher punishments.

The NCW has urged the Delhi Police to promptly register an FIR against the accused and arrest him immediately. The commission also demanded an impartial and timely investigation into the matter, asking for an action report to be submitted within three days.

Captain Anshuman Singh, a Kirti Chakra awardee, was part of the Army Medical Corps' 26th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment. He was stationed as a medical officer in Siachen during Operation Meghdoot. On July 19, 2023, during a severe fire accident at the Chandan Dropping Zone in Siachen, Anshuman helped rescue people trapped in the blaze. The fire spread to the Medical Investigation Centre, and in a heroic act, Captain Anshuman jumped into the flames without regard for his own safety.