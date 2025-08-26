NCW calls dowry killing ‘grave concern’, seeks action

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious note of the killing of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida and demanded strict, time-bound action from the authorities.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said she had spoken to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, seeking the immediate arrest of all accused, along with a fair investigation under the relevant laws.

She has also asked for protection for Nikki’s family and witnesses, and directed that a detailed action taken report be submitted within three days.

Police have already arrested Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents Satveer and Daya, and his brother Rohit. Vipin, initially taken into custody on Saturday, was later shot in the leg during an alleged attempt to escape while being escorted to recover evidence, according

to officials.

Addressing a press conference, Rahatkar condemned the incident, calling it “a matter of grave concern” and warning that cases of dowry killings show society must reflect on its direction.

“Even after 75 years of independence, our daughters are still falling victim to the evil practice of

dowry,” she said.

She noted that India has strong laws against dowry, but stressed that societal attitudes and the new forms in which dowry demands appear must also be addressed.