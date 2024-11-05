NCSC launches revamped e-grievance portal to streamline complaint handling

NEW DELHI: A revamped e-grievance management portal designed to speed up complaint processing and improve service delivery for the Scheduled Castes community has been launched by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

Initially introduced on the 130th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14, 2021, the portal has seen significant upgrades in the last two years, allowing complaints to be submitted both online and in person through a web portal and a mobile application, the NCSC said in a statement.

The portal offers a centralised platform for individuals from Scheduled Castes to file grievances related to discrimination, harassment, social exclusion, or denial of rights.

By providing real-time tracking of complaint status, it aims to enhance transparency and accountability, allowing complainants to follow the progress of their cases without needing to physically visit Commission offices.

To manage the technical and operational aspects of the portal, the NCSC has established a Project Management Unit (PMU) at its headquarters in New Delhi, in partnership with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N).

This unit oversees the digitisation of complaints received across the Commission’s 12 state offices, including the transformation of approximately 18,600 physical complaints into digital format. Out of the 36,000 complaints registered on the portal, 18 per cent have resulted in notices to concerned authorities, while 35 per cent have prompted reminders, the statement said.

The e-GMP portal also integrates system-assisted features for efficient case management.

For example, it automatically lists complaints that are ready for hearings, allowing the NCSC Chairman and members to schedule meetings promptly. Hearings may be conducted through video conferencing to ensure swift attendance and resolution of cases.

Additionally, the portal publishes minutes of hearings, offering a transparent record for both petitioners and authorities.

With ongoing user feedback, the NCSC plans to synchronise the portal with an updated, user-friendly NCSC website to further improve accessibility.