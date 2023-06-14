NCSC issues notice to Zomato

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to restaurant aggregator Zomato over a controversial ad which showed actor Aditya Lakhia, who played the Dalit character Kachra in the film “Lagaan”, as items made of recycled waste.

The NCSC also asked the Delhi Police commissioner and the resident grievance officer of YouTube to investigate the matter. The ad, which draws a link between the character Kachra with ‘kachra’, the Hindi word for garbage, was aired on World Environment Day on June 5.

In the nearly two-minute ad, Lakhia is depicted as a lamp, paper, paperweight, watering can, and different types

of jackets — the accompanying text detailing how much recycled ‘kachra’ was used to make each item.