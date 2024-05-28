NCRTC to plant over 25 lakh trees along RRTS corridor

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is planting over 25 lakh trees along the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut, an official statement said on Tuesday.



According to the statement, this initiative aims to create an eco-friendly, green and visually attractive environment, aligning with global goals for environmental protection and sustainability.

In a stride towards environmental sustainability, the tree planting initiative covers the area under the corridor, the median between roads, and at stations and depots.

“The project is divided into two major sections, the median under the viaduct along the 48 km RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar, where more than 95 per cent of the plantation work has been completed and the RRTS Depot in Duhai,” the statement said.

The plants being introduced in the median from Duhai to Shatabdi Nagar include Bougainvillea, Tecoma, Plumeria Alba, Allamanda, Mansoa, Jasmine and Madhumalati. These species are known for their vibrant flowers, which will enhance the visual appeal of the area. Around 70 to 75 different types of plants such as Ficus compacta, Juniperus chinensis, Ficus panda ball, Triangular palm, Silver Yucca, Plumeria (Champa), Kentia palm, Terminalia metallica, Golden bamboo and Dracaena have been planted at the RRTS Depot in Duhai.

Designated teams have been deployed to ensure regular care and watering of these plants, it said. The greenery under the corridor not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also contributes to a pollution-free environment. Tree planting will commence once the construction of the corridor from Shatabdi Nagar to Modipuram is ready, it added.

The section from Duhai (EPE) to Shatabdi Nagar includes seven stations —Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani and Shatabdi Nagar. Namo Bharat train operations have already begun between Muradnagar and Modi Nagar North, with rapid progress being made on the construction of the stations beyond this stretch.