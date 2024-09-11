NCRTC to install 900 solar panels at New Ashok Nagar station

New Delhi: The NCRTC will install 900 solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system is also being build at the New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station making it environment friendly, a statement said on Wednesday.

To promote the use of solar energy, 900 solar panels will be installed on the station’s roof, generating over 6.5 lakh units of electricity annually, it said.

Additionally, a rainwater harvesting system is being incorporated with rainwater harvesting pits under construction. The surrounding area will also feature various plants to enhance greenery and sustainability, the statement said.

Currently, the roof structure of the station is under construction. Once completed, solar panels will be installed on it. The electricity generated will power the station’s lighting and other electrical systems, it said.

The NCRTC has adopted a solar policy aimed at increasing the share of renewable energy by generating over 11 MW of solar power across the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, it stated.

In line with this initiative, solar panels are being installed at RRTS stations, depots and other buildings.

This is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 11,500 tonnes annually, marking a

significant step in the fight against climate change, the statement said.

Solar plants have already been installed at Sahibabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot stations on the operational section of the corridor as well as at Ghaziabad and Muradnagar receiving sub-stations and the depot. These installations, currently active, are generating over three MW of electricity in total. All these stations are carbon negative, producing more electricity than they consume, it said.

At the New Ashok Nagar station, five rainwater harvesting pits are being constructed, with three already completed. These pits will help absorb rainwater collected from the station and viaduct into the ground, contributing to groundwater replenishment, it stated.