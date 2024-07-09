NCRTC MD inspects Namo Bharat corridor in Delhi; trains to operate soon

MillenniumPost
8 July 2024

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) managing director Shalabh Goyal conducted an inspection of the Namo Bharat corridor from Meerut South Station to Sarai Kale Khan Station in Delhi, a statement on Monday said.

The inspection began at Meerut South Station, where construction has been completed, and Namo Bharat trains will soon commence operations. Goyal closely examined the station’s operational preparations and reviewed the parking facilities, it said.

Meerut Metro will also start from this station, enhancing convenience for residents travelling from Meerut South to Modipuram.

