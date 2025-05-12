NCRTC launches co-working space

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened a co-working facility at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station to provide daily commuters with a professional work environment and promote smart urban mobility solutions.

Located at the concourse level, the facility comprises 42 open workstations, 11 private cabins and two fully equipped meeting rooms, and is designed for professionals, entrepreneurs and small businesses, the NCRTC said in a statement on Sunday. The co-working space is expected to benefit commuters, especially remote workers, by offering a productive alternative close to home and reducing travel time.

Situated at a key junction on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor and connected to the Shahid Sthal Metro Station, the Ghaziabad station records high daily footfall, the statement said.

The facility includes high-speed internet, plug-and-play desks and round-the-clock access, offering a cost-effective solution to conventional office rentals. NCRTC has introduced smart amenities on Namo Bharat trains, including biometric and keycard entry, IoT-enabled lighting, climate control, and automated room booking. Passengers can access video conferencing, wireless screen sharing, and QR-based hot-desk and vending services. A premium lounge at Ghaziabad station now features cushioned seating and Coca-Cola vending. Premium class travel, priced 20 per cent higher than standard fares, offers added comfort and lounge access.