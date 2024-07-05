NCRTC introduces rental cabs, bikes, & feeder buses

NEW DELHI: In a bid to improve last mile connectivity, the NCRTC announced on Thursday that rental two-wheelers, cab services, autorickshaws, and feeder bus services will be available at all RRTS stations from Delhi to Meerut. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) also stated that passengers at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad stations will receive a 10 percent discount on Rapido bike taxis.



With the commencement of Namo Bharat train operations, the NCRTC is making efforts to offer rental two-wheelers and bicycles at the stations to enhance last

mile connectivity.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are operating on the 34-km section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North, covering

eight stations. Electric buses of Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited have been made available to all these operational stations for last mile connectivity.

These electric buses are available at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, DPS Rajnagar Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North stations, it said.

Apart from this, passengers using Rapido bike taxi are being given a 10 per cent discount for those travelling in Namo Bharat trains at Ghaziabad and Sahibabad stations, the statement said.

Soon this facility will be available for passengers at other stations as well, it said.

The NCRTC has now invited open expressions of interest from service providers to improve last mile connectivity in the entire corridor, the statement said.

Service providers for electric/CNG powered shuttle-bus service, pre-paid electric/CNG powered taxi services, app-based electric/CNG powered cab service, prepaid/metred electric/CNG powered auto-rickshaw service, electric/CNG powered sharing service, sharing e-rickshaw service, two wheeler bike taxi service for point to point mobility from stations, two wheeler rental service, rental cycle service from stations, electric/CNG rental car service from

stations etc. are being sought, it said.

Additionally, expression of interest has also been invited to set up at least one battery swapping station for feeder e-rickshaw service operation at all stations of the corridor.

Battery swapping station will not only promote electric vehicles but will also provide last mile connectivity to the people, the statement said.

The NCRTC has been working from the very beginning to provide last mile connectivity to maximum number of people so that people living far from the stations that may be operational in future can also reach RRTS and Meerut Metro stations without any hassle, it said.

It said that there will also be provision of rental two-wheelers and rental bicycles around the stations to help passengers complete short-term tasks.

The passengers will be able to avail this facility by paying on hourly basis and after the work is over, they can park their vehicle or bicycle back at the vehicle/cycle

point built in the stations and travel further by Namo

Bharat trains.

These efforts of NCRTC will create a better and friendly transport system, which will not only reduce pollution but will also reduce road accidents, it added. With Agency Inputs