NCRTC develops more than 900 rainwater harvesting pits along Delhi-Meerut RRTS

NEW DELHI: The national capital region transport corporation is developing more than 900 rainwater harvesting pits across the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor and over 75 per cent of these systems are already operational, a statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, the initiative involves building over 900 rainwater harvesting pits across elevated viaducts, stations and depots stretching between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. These pits are expected to recharge millions of cubic metres of groundwater, contributing significantly to water table levels.

The rainwater harvesting pits are strategically placed to maximise water collection. Along the elevated sections of the corridor, the pits are integrated into the viaduct spans, allowing for direct capture of rainwater, it said.

Since the majority of the RRTS corridor runs through the centre of existing roads, the primary location for these pits is the median, ensuring optimal water management. The initiative also incorporates rainwater harvesting at each RRTS station, the statement said.

Two pits are being built near every entry/exit gate. Additionally, both depots – one operational in Duhai, Ghaziabad, and the other under construction in Modipuram – feature a significant number of rainwater harvesting pits, with over 20 implemented at Duhai depot alone, it stated.

The rainwater harvesting system features a series of pits built beneath the viaduct at intervals corresponding to each viaduct span. These pits collect rainwater channelled from the viaduct above. Three-layered filters composed of gravel and sand are incorporated to clean the collected water before it reaches the ground, the statement said.

A unique double chamber design further enhances water absorption. Two small water chambers are constructed face-to-face underground, connected by a central rainwater harvesting pit. During rainfall, water flows from the viaduct into these chambers before being absorbed into the ground through the central pit, it said. The depth of these pits varies between 16 and 22 meters, depending on the local groundwater level, the statement said.

Rainwater harvesting pits are being constructed alongside the ongoing construction of the remaining corridor sections.

For the already operational 34 km stretch between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North, rainwater harvesting pits are fully functional, it added.