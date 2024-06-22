NCRTC cuts CO2 emissions by 3,100 tons by installing solar power infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is making significant strides in renewable energy adoption by installing solar power infrastructure along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, officials said on Friday.

“This initiative has transformed stations, depots and receiving substations into centres of clean and sustainable energy. Currently, NCRTC generates a three megawatt peak (MWp) of in-house solar power, leading to an annual reduction of 3,100 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission,” a senior NCRTC official said.

The NCRTC’s shift from conventional fossil fuel-based power to clean solar energy aligns with its vision of sustainability and operational efficiency. With a target of 11 MW solar power capacity, the NCRTC aims to save around 11,500 tons of CO2 emissions annually, marking a substantial step in combating climate change, the official said.

Solar power plants are now operational at the Sahibabad and Guldhar RRTS stations, each having a peak power capacity of 729 kilowatts (kWp), the Duhai RRTS station with 736 kWp as well as at the Duhai Depot and Duhai Depot station with capacities of 585 kWp and 108 kWp respectively, they said. Additionally, the Murad Nagar Receiving Sub Station (RSS) with a capacity of 43 kWp and the Ghaziabad RSS with a capacity of 20 kWp also generate solar power, they said. Solar power installation at other stations is currently underway.

The solar energy generation at the plant is monitored through a ‘cloud-based application’, the officials said. The Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai solar power plants, each having over 1,600 high-efficiency solar panels installed on the rooftop, are expected to generate more than 10 lakh units of electricity annually per station, significantly reducing electricity expenses, the official said.