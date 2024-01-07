NCRTC brings policy to rent out RRTS stations, trains for film shoots, events

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Saturday introduced a policy to rent out Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains and premises for shooting films, documentaries and commercials.

In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the RRTS, India’s first, and flagged off a Namo Bharat rapid transit train that can run at a speed of 180 kmph.

With this, the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and the Duhai Depot of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor was opened for the public.

Spaces, such as RRTS stations and Namo Bharat trains, are now available for short-term hire for shooting films, documentaries and commercials, officials said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) also said its or the RRTS’ premises can also be “rented out for events other than shootings”.

“If Namo Bharat trains are required during the night hours (non-revenue hours) then booking of events can also be considered,” it said in a statement.

“With the proliferation of OTT platforms and the digital landscape, there has been a surge in the utilisation of public transport systems, particularly metro rail systems, as backdrops for filming feature films, documentaries and web series,” the NCRTC said.

“The NCRTC’s decision to open its doors to such activities provides a lucrative opportunity for filmmakers seeking dynamic and modern shooting locations,” it said.

RRTS stations are painted in striking blue and beige colours, and are also well-lit, airy spaces and suffused with natural light, according to the NCRTC.

The schedule and booking fee for hiring NCRTC premises, including per scheduled hour of occupancy for commercial purposes, are Rs 2 lakh for all stations of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, Rs 3 lakh for Namo Bharat trains and station, and Rs 2.5 lakh for depots and other sites, the statement said.

“The 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor stands as India’s pioneering RRTS corridor to be implemented in the country. This corridor will encompass 25 stations, inclusive of two depot stations,” the NCRTC said.

The officials said in addition, local transit services are slated to be offered for the RRTS network covering 13 stations within a span of 23 km.

The 25-km stretch between the Duhai depot and the Meerut South RRTS station is the next section of the RRTS corridor to be operationalised.

This section has four stations -- Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar North, Modi Nagar South and Meerut South. Trial runs on this section are underway.