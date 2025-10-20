NCR markets see surge in banned crackers

NEw delhi: As the legal sale of green firecrackers commenced on Saturday, markets across Delhi-NCR saw large crowds bargaining and buying, reviving a Diwali tradition restricted for years.

However, banned conventional crackers — far more numerous and readily available than certified green ones — were openly sold across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

A ground check by reporters found licensed green crackers with QR codes being sold in major markets, but conventional varieties, often disguised with fake green labels, were also widely available. Highly polluting types such as rockets and bombs were displayed without any green certification, while roadside stalls offered only conventional stock.

In Delhi’s Old Lajpat Rai Market, Bhagirath Palace, Dariba Kalan, and Sadar Bazaar, vendors used makeshift covers and code words like “bachchon ka” for smaller crackers and “bada” for high-intensity types.

Although 168 licences had been issued for green cracker sales in Delhi, traders freely mixed banned items with permitted ones. Several stalls prominently displayed rockets and flowerpots stamped with counterfeit green logos. Online sales via social media and home delivery further expanded the trade, while most shoppers prioritised variety and price over green certification.

Market association leaders said they were cooperating with police to identify illegal sellers. Parmjeet Singh Pamma, president of the Sadar Bazar Bari Market Traders’ Association, said, “We have been actively assisting police in tracking down illegal sellers and have deployed our own vehicles for inspections.” Enforcement teams from the Delhi government, led by SDMs, were also present to

ensure compliance.

In Noida’s Atta Market, vendors admitted that many so-called green crackers were counterfeit. “Can anyone manufacture special formula green crackers within a week?” asked vendor Nagendra Kumar, displaying products bearing the ‘CSIR-NEERI’ logo without QR codes. In Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, roadside shops sold conventional crackers under the pretext of certification, while some traders claimed ignorance, relying on suppliers’ assurances.

Despite designated Ramlila grounds in Noida and Ghaziabad for legal sales, stalls there remained empty until late Saturday. Police in Noida said over 40kg of illegal crackers had been seized during inspections, with strict monitoring in place to enforce the court’s orders.

While officials stressed enforcement, many buyers showed little concern about certification. “What I’m looking for is crackers that are good and cheap,” said one shopper in Ghaziabad.

The widespread violations highlight the persistent challenge of curbing pollution-linked firecracker sales during the festive season.