NCR: BJP wins Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad that too with huge margins

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Gurugram Lok Sabha seats were comfortably trounced by the candidates competing on the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that too with fantastic margins.



From GB Nagar Dr Mahesh Sharma remained unbeaten for the third time and secured a comfortable win with a margin of 5,59,472 votes defeating Samajwadi party’s Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar.

Sharma received a total of 8,57,829 while Nagar settled with 2,98,357 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Rajendra Singh Solanki stood third with 2,51,615 the fourth position was secured by NOTA at 10,324. People pressed the NOTA button over independent candidates. Speaking with Millennium Post MP Mahesh Sharma said that he is thankful to the people for choosing him once again. “People have trusted us for the third time and we are thankful. This is only because of PM Modi’s vision and the development work done by the BJP”, said Sharma.

In Ghaziabad BJP’s Atul Garg secured a comfortable win and received a total of 8,53,036 votes defeating India National Congress (INC)’s Dolly Sharma who received 5,16,699 votes. Garg replaced the sitting MP from BJP general (Retd) VK Singh. Both the GB Nagar and Ghaziabad constituencies are the strongholds of BJP as it has been winning these seats for the last two general elections.

Rao Inderjit Singh, the BJP candidate, secured his fourth consecutive win in the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress candidate and film star Raj Babbar by over 80,000 votes. Despite early leads by Babbar, trends from Gurugram and Badshahpur shifted the tide in Singh’s favour.

Rao Inderjit Singh faced defeats in all three Assembly seats of Nuh but led in six others. He did not receive the expected lead in Pataudi, Rewari, and Bawal constituencies. He highlighted that Chaudhary Dharambir Singh’s win in a neighbouring constituency was due to the support from their people, despite Dharambir’s own community not backing him.

From Faridabad, Krishan Pal retained his seat defeating Congress’ Mahender Pratap Singh by a margin of 1,72,914 votes.