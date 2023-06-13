NCPCR & NCEAR-A partner with Sukarya for Public Health & Nutrition Conference

New Delhi: Sukarya, one of the leading maternal child health organizations in India gears up for the second edition of its conference with a bold vision to bring together the global community of public health organizations, practitioners, experts, researchers & donors. The two-day conference, from September 22 – 23 would witness about 300 experts and professionals from over 10 countries at FICCI auditorium in New Delhi to share their learnings, foster new partnerships and disseminate recent researches and tools that can help in lowering the occurences of anaemia, malnutrition and stunting amongst women and children in India.



Stressing upon the urgent need to rethink and prioritize a system that puts women’s & children’s health at the centre, Ms Meera Satpathy, Founder & Chairperson, Sukarya expressed that “There’s a strong need to bring together the experts, donors and government together to strengthen commitment and investment in the long-due cause of anaemia, malnutrition that impacts the society severely economically and socially as well.”

The two-day conference will be implemented with the support of global and national partners like National Centre of Excellence and Advanced Research on Anemia Control (NCEAR-A), National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Department of Global Health at University of Washington, Global Washington, Milken School Institute of Public Health.