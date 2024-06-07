NCMC reviews preparedness for heat waves and forest fires

NEW DELHI: Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a crucial National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting to review the nation’s preparedness to handle heat waves and forest fires.



The meeting featured comprehensive presentations by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), detailing the current heat wave and forest fire situations and the measures being implemented to address them.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that 10-22 above-normal heat wave days were recorded across various regions from April to June 2024. For June, above-normal heat wave days are anticipated over most of Northwest India and parts of north Central India. The IMD also forecasts a normal to above-normal monsoon for most of the country, with regular alerts on heat waves being disseminated.

NDMA highlighted the extensive preparatory efforts undertaken since October 2023, involving central ministries, departments, and state governments.

States have been advised to activate control rooms, enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) for heat waves, ensure the availability of drinking water, prepare health facilities with essential medicines and ORS, and maintain an uninterrupted power supply.

Additionally, states are conducting regular fire safety audits of schools, hospitals, and other institutions, and are working to reduce response times in fire incidents. State governments reported ongoing close monitoring and coordination with relevant departments and district collectors.

The Cabinet Secretary urged Chief Secretaries to regularly review and implement short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures to enhance heat wave preparedness. He emphasised the importance of maintaining and augmenting water supplies and ensuring regular fire safety audits.

MoEFCC presented its action plan for forest fire management, highlighting the use of the Forest Fire Alert System portal, VAN AGNI, developed by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) to provide pre-fire and near-real-time alerts. Regular forest fire alerts are also being sent via SMS and email.

Reiterating the Prime Minister’s directives from a review meeting on 2 June 2024, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need for increased attention to forest fire prevention and response.