‘NCERT deletions to not be applicable for CUET’

University of Delhi Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has confirmed that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) deletions of certain topics are not going to affect the syllabus for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) this year.

The changes made by NCERT are going to be implemented from the new academic session (2023-24) onwards. It means that topics such as Mughal history, the assassination of Gandhi, the Emergency, and the Cold War are still relevant for CUET preparation. He also said that the university had received an overwhelming response to the CUET exams and the university has received more than 25 lakh applications this year.

The university has decided to keep the CUET syllabus unaffected by the NCERT deletions. This decision is going to ensure that the students who have already started preparing for the exam will not have to face any unnecessary difficulties. Also, CUET is not going to be conducted twice this year and it has been decided that it will only take place once a year and that is on April 21, 2023.University of Delhi Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has confirmed that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) deletions of certain topics are not going to affect the syllabus for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) this year.

The changes made by NCERT are going to be implemented from the new academic session (2023-24) onwards. It means that topics such as Mughal history, the assassination of Gandhi, the Emergency, and the Cold War are still relevant for CUET preparation. He also said that the university had received an overwhelming response to the CUET exams and the university has received more than 25 lakh applications this year.

The university has decided to keep the CUET syllabus unaffected by the NCERT deletions. This decision is going to ensure that the students who have already started preparing for the exam will not have to face any unnecessary difficulties. Also, CUET is not going to be conducted twice this year and it has been decided that it will only take place once a year and that is on April 21, 2023.