NCCBM clears air over judicial staff quarters row

New Delhi: Days after the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) was suspended from participating in any PWD tenders over the judicial staff quarters Dwarka, the NCCBM has hit back at PWD, saying it was not engaged by PWD since the start of the project. “The third-party quality Assurance (TPQA) work was awarded to NCCBM by PWD on 23/02/2016, when 75-80 % of structural concrete work was already completed under the direct supervision of PWD before engaging NCCBM,” it said in a statement.

The NCCBM, a government agency under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is responsible for technological development in the cement and construction industry. However, after PWD raised serious questions about its quality control, NCCBM stated that serious quality issues and non-conformances were reported to PWD in its report. “NCCBM has fulfilled its duty diligently and cannot be held responsible,” it said.