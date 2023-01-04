NCC Republic Day camp 2023 begins

The NCC Republic Day (RD) Camp 2023 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt on January 2, 2023. The camp started with ‘Sarv Dharm pooja’. Lt. Gen Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, Director General National Cadet Corps addressed the cadets and officials on the occasion and called upon the cadets to participate wholeheartedly and derive maximum benefits from each activity in the camp which is unique with no parallel.

The aim of the Republic Day Camp is to provide an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of the nation through the important events that take place in the National

Capital, during the run up for Republic Day, as well as enhance the personal traits of cadets and strengthen their value system.

The cadets attending the camp participate in a number of activities like cultural competitions, national integration awareness programme and various institutional training competitions.

A total of 2,155 cadets including 710 girl cadets drawn from all 28 states and 8 Union Territories are participating in this camp.

This also includes 114 cadets from J&K and 120 cadets from North Eastern Region (NER).

The camp infact portrays a reflection of ‘Mini India.’ The camp will be visited by a large number of dignitaries including the Vice President of India, Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief Minister of Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.