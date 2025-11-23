NCB–Delhi Police Bust Massive Transnational Methamphetamine Cartel in Delhi; Amit Shah Lauds Operation “Crystal Fortress”

NEW DELHI: In one of the biggest seizures of methamphetamine in the capital, a joint operation of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police has busted a major transnational drug trafficking network with the recovery of kgs of high-quality methamphetamine valued at Rs 262 crore. The crackdown, carried out under Operation 'Crystal Fortress', comes as a big breakthrough in India's ongoing war against synthetic drug cartels.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the joint team, saying that the government is dismantling drug cartels at an “unprecedented pace”. In a post on X, he said the operation showcased seamless multi-agency coordination and reflected the government’s commitment to achieving a drug-free India.

This seizure was made on November 20, 2025, from a house in Chhatarpur, Delhi, after months of sustained surveillance, intelligence gathering, and technical intercepts. Investigators unearthed the multi-state and foreign location trafficking chain.

Two persons, including a woman from Nagaland, have been arrested. The woman’s residence was the main safehouse for the massive consignment. The arrests were made with the assistance of Nagaland Police. Several other operatives, including the alleged kingpin of the network, who is presently abroad, have been identified, officials said.

Authorities said that the mastermind is also wanted in connection with the seizure of 82.5 kilograms of high-grade cocaine in Delhi last year. Efforts are on, in coordination with international enforcement agencies, to secure his deportation to India.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the cartel used a multilayered system of couriers, handlers, and safe houses, with Delhi acting as an important distribution hub for both domestic and international markets. Officials described the seizure as “one of the biggest methamphetamine catches ever made in Delhi.”

Operation Crystal Fortress reflects the heightened focus of NCB on synthetic drug networks, which have expanded at a rapid clip throughout Asia during the past several years.

Authorities said that the latest breakthrough marks a major step forward in disrupting high-volume synthetic drug cartels and their cross-border operations.