NCB & Spl Cell seize drugs worth ₹27.4 cr

NEW DELHI: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police led to the busting of a major narco-network in the Delhi-NCR region. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, lauded the effort, reaffirming the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

Taking to social media platform ‘X,’ Home Minister Amit Shah stated, “In line with the Modi government’s zero tolerance against drugs, a major narco-network was busted in Delhi-NCR. The NCB and Delhi Police grabbed the gang by its throat and recovered methamphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine worth Rs 27.4 crore and arrested five people. I applaud NCB and Delhi Police for this major breakthrough.”

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding an imminent exchange of high-quality methamphetamine in the Chhatarpur area of Delhi, a joint team of NCB and Delhi Police mounted surveillance on the suspects. Their efforts led to the interception of a vehicle carrying 5.103 kilograms of high-quality crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 10.2 crore. Five occupants, including four African nationals from influential Nigerian families, were arrested.

Subsequent on-the-spot interrogation and technical backtracking uncovered a broader network. Investigators traced the contraband’s origin to an ‘African Kitchen’ in the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi. A raid on the location resulted in the recovery of 1.156 kgs of crystal methamphetamine, 4.142 kgs of Afghan heroin, and kgs of MDMA (ecstasy pills), valued at approximately Rs 16.4 crore.

Further searches at a rented apartment in Greater Noida yielded an additional 389 grams of Afghan heroin and 26 grams of cocaine.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate was instrumental in facilitating African youth in acquiring student visas for private universities in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Punjab. However, for many, these visas served merely as a cover for drug trafficking and illicit financial transactions, including cryptocurrency conversions.

This operation underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks and curb the inflow of narcotics into the country. The NCB has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating drug-related crimes and urges public participation in this fight.

Citizens can report information related to drug sales by calling MANAS – National Narcotics Helpline at Toll-Free Number 1933.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the backward and forward linkages of this drug syndicate.