NCB destroys over 400 kg of narcotics worth Rs 212 cr

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards a drug-free India, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zonal Unit, has disposed of over 400 kg of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, with an estimated value of Rs 212.21 crore, the NCB informed on Thursday.



The large-scale disposal was carried out under the supervision of the Regional Drugs Disposal Committee and the High-Level Drugs Disposal Committee, covering 39 pre-trial and post-trial cases. Officials said the process was conducted in strict compliance with legal procedures, ensuring transparency and adherence to established protocols.

The destroyed contraband included 121.698 kg of ganja, 29.566 kg of cocaine, 13.834 kg of heroin, 27.366 kg of charas, and 122 kg of alprazolam tablets. Additionally, 395 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, along with significant quantities of ephedrine, pseudoephedrine and smaller amounts of amphetamine and other narcotics, were also disposed of.

Officials described the operation as a major step in preventing the re-entry of seized drugs into illegal circulation. The action underscores the agency’s continued efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and curb substance abuse.

The exercise is part of the government’s broader push under the ‘Nasha Mukt

Bharat Abhiyan’, aimed at eliminating drug abuse and trafficking across the country. Authorities said such operations not only strengthen enforcement but also send a clear message to traffickers that agencies remain vigilant.