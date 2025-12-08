NBCC opens Club House-cum-Community Centre for Heart Beat City residents

Noida: The newly built Club House-cum-Community Centre at Heart Beat City, Sector 107, Noida, was inaugurated by the Attorney General for India and Ld. Court Receiver for the Amrapali projects, R. Venkataramani, in the presence of Court Committee Members Ravi Bhatia and D.K. Mishra. Also present were NBCC chairman and managing director Shri K.P. Mahadevaswamy, director (Commercial) Suman Kumar, office-bearers of the Apartment Owners’ Association, senior NBCC officials and residents.

The facility reflects NBCC’s commitment to creating fully serviced, community-oriented residential environments, and forms part of the wider redevelopment undertaken after the agency took charge of completing the stalled Amrapali projects under court supervision.

Spread across 5,200 sqm, the G+2 structure includes three lifts — two passenger and one service — and a wide range of amenities. The ground floor features a 400-sqm Community Hall with space for 350 to 400 people, a squash court, crèche, kitchen and multi-purpose hall. The first floor houses a modern gym alongside yoga and aerobics rooms.

The second floor comprises six guest rooms, a library, indoor games area, reception, kitchen-cum-restaurant and an open terrace.

Residents welcomed the inauguration and praised the efforts of the Court Receiver Committee and NBCC team in completing the project. Designed as a vibrant social and recreational hub, the Club House is expected to significantly enhance community engagement and overall quality of life for residents of

Heart Beat City.