Navyug School: NDMC opens butterfly garden

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday inaugurated a butterfly garden at Navyug School Mandir Marg to promote environmental awareness and biodiversity conservation among students.

The garden, developed under the theme “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi Grow with Plants,” was inaugurated by Sarita Tomar in the presence of Kritika Chaudhary. The initiative aims to serve as a “living classroom,” enabling students to observe butterflies and understand the role of pollinators in ecosystems.

Speaking at the event, Tomar praised the school’s efforts in promoting environmental education and said such initiatives help students develop a deeper understanding of nature and conservation.

On the occasion, a book titled “Butterfly Garden: Nurturing Future Environmental Stewards,” authored by Rachna Mohan, was also released.

School authorities said the garden would encourage experiential learning and strengthen students’ engagement with biodiversity and sustainable practices.