Nat’l Test Agency declares CUET-PG results

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET-PG results on July 20 in which 8,76,908 registered candidates sought admission to postgraduate courses in 197 participating universities.



The CUET PG entrance exam was conducted in two phases with the entrance exam being held from

June 5 to June 17, followed by re-exams at different testing locations nationwide between June 22 and June 30, 2023. The answer key was initially released on July 13, and candidates had until July 15, 2023, to raise objections.

The final answer key was later published on July 19. To check their CUET PG results, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth.

All applicants who participated in the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programs can view the results on the CUET PG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.