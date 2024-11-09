Nat’l Kite Festival 2024 concludes with a spectacle of skill & colour

NOIDA: Noida’s skyline was a spectacle of vibrant kites as the three-day Noida National Kite Festival 2024 wrapped up on Friday, with Lokesh M, CEO of Noida Authority, and Sanjay Khatri, ACEO, presiding over the closing ceremony.

The festival brought together over 1,000 schoolchildren who displayed their kite-flying skills and performed on stage, captivating an enthusiastic audience.

During the closing ceremony, awards were presented, with Team Odisha’s “Kite Mine” crowned the Championship Winner. Team Kerala and Lakshadweep’s “One India Kite Team” secured the Ring Kite Championship, while Team Rajasthan’s “Lake City Kite Club” triumphed in the Traditional Train Kite category.

Team Gujarat’s “Anand Kite Club” won the Sports Kite title, and Team Karnataka’s “Kite Clinic Club, Bangalore” took the Show Kite award.

Describing the event, Lokesh M called it a “celebration of artistry, culture, and expertise,” noting that it fostered both camaraderie and creativity among participants from across India.