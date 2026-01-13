Nat’l Design Centre unveils Indian Handmade Expo ‘26





New Delhi: The National Design Centre (NDC) will organise ‘SANRACHNA – Indian Handmade Expo 2026’ at Handloom Haat, Janpath, from January 10 to 18, aiming to showcase and promote India’s rich handmade and craft traditions.

The expo will bring together artisans, weavers and craft communities from across the country, offering them a national platform to display traditional craftsmanship and support sustainable livelihoods. Organisers said the event seeks to position handmade crafts not merely as products, but as living cultural practices rooted in skill, heritage and intergenerational knowledge.

SANRACHNA will feature a wide range of exhibits, including handicrafts, handloom textiles, jute products, home décor and traditional gifts, highlighting regional diversity and sustainable design.

The event is being organised in association with the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), NIFT, NABARD, the National Jute Board and Satyam Fashion Institute.

Designed as an immersive experience for visitors, buyers and designers, the expo aims to connect tradition with contemporary relevance. Entry to the exhibition will be free.