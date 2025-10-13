National Police Group hosts 10th meeting

NEW DELHI: The National Police Group (NPG) hosted its 10th national get-together at a hotel here in Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

Over 700 police personnel participated in the event, including 500 officers from various states and union territories and 200 from Delhi Police, spanning ranks from constables to senior supervisory officers.

“Representatives from central investigative and intelligence agencies, banking institutions, military intelligence, and even Nepal Police attended the programme,” said the officer.

The officer further said that founded in 2014, NPG now comprises over 50,000 law enforcement professionals across 28 states, 8 union territories, 797 districts, and over 17,000

police stations.

“The group operates several social media platforms focusing on inter-state crime coordination, cybercrime prevention, and cross-border criminal tracking,” the officer said.

The platform has contributed to the arrest of thousands of absconding criminals, resolution of missing person and UIDB cases, and prevention of cyber fraud worth over Rs 30 crore, added the officer.