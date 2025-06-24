Narela hit-and-run leaves three injured

new delhi : A hit-and-run accident on Sunday night in the outer north Delhi’s Narela area left three individuals, including a 60-year-old man, injured after a Maruti car collided with a motorcycle, which in turn struck a nearby e-rickshaw.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Narela Police Station.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m., raising concerns over reckless driving and public safety in the area.

The car hit the motorcycle before the latter crashed into an e-rickshaw. The motorcycle rider, identified as 60-year-old Jagdamba Prasad Singh, suffered injuries in the collision.

Two e-rickshaw passengers, Shoyeb (21) and Ameer (19), were also hurt during the incident.

Following the crash, the driver of the Maruti car fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have registered an accident case under an FIR under sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The identity and age of the absconding driver are still under investigation.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, and all three injured individuals were taken to the hospital.

While Shoyeb and Ameer were discharged after receiving medical treatment, Jagdamba Prasad Singh remains under medical care, though his condition has been described as stable. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage from the vicinity and gathering eyewitness accounts to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The abandoned vehicle has been taken into custody for forensic examination and verification of ownership.