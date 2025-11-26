Naraina: Godown collapses due to fire, one feared trapped

NEW DELHI: Owner of a paint and electrical goods godown is feared trapped under the debris of the three-storey building which collapsed due to a fire in west Delhi’s Naraina early Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Police said a PCR call regarding the fire was received at the Naraina police station around 2.45 am. Fire was initially noticed around 2.15 am, and local residents alerted the fire brigade in person, as the station is located close to the incident site, they said.

The owner of the shop located on the ground floor of the building, identified as Rohan, a resident of Rajouri Garden, had reportedly entered the premises about half an hour before the PCR call and has not been traced since, the police said. A Delhi Fire Services officer said 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control by 8 am, after which a cooling operation began. Around 7.30 am, the second and third floors of the structure collapsed, the officials said.

Emergency teams from multiple agencies are conducting search and mitigation work. Police have filed a case under BNS 287 for negligent conduct. The fire’s cause will be determined after detailed inspection.