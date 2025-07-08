‘Nand Nagri flyover to open by Sept’

New Delhi: The Delhi government aims to open the Nand Nagri flyover by September, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday.

The Nand Nagri T-Junction flyover is part of a critical segment of a larger plan to make the Mangal Pandey Road in North East Delhi signal-free on the stretch between the Signature Bridge and the Ghaziabad border.

“The project had faced delays due to pending clearance to cut 27 trees, primarily around a 240-meter-long ramp near Mandoli Jail,” said Verma, who inspected the project site.

He stressed that with environmental permissions now granted, the final phase of work has resumed at full speed. The remaining construction work is expected to be completed within two months.

The tentative date of inauguration of the flyover is scheduled around September 16-17, around the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 6.7-kilometre stretch of the Mangal Pandey Road has long been troubled by multiple traffic cuts and uncontrolled junctions, causing persistent congestion and delays. To address the issue, the Delhi government launched a two-part flyover project—a 1.4 km single-pillar flyover, including the Nand Nagri T-Junction, by the PWD, and a double-decker flyover by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Once operational, the Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema junctions will be signal-free, easing congestion and enhancing connectivity across Northeast Delhi.