Nand Nagri: 27-yr-old attacked with iron rod

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was hit on the head with an iron rod in a fight over flowerpots in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, police on Friday said.

Mohammad Rashid, critical, was still undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm Thursday following a dispute over flowerpots placed outside the house of the accused, a 20-year-old Deepak, an officer said.

“The victim, a resident of Nand Nagri, was rushed to GTB Hospital and is currently unfit to provide a statement,” the officer said.

Deepak, a neighbour of Rashid, was booked under the charge of attempted murder and arrested, the

officer said.