‘Namo Bharat’ to transform pace of Capital, says CM

New Delhi: With the launch of India’s first ‘Namo Bharat’ Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on the Delhi-Meerut corridor, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday termed the project a “historic milestone” that will transform mobility across the National Capital Region. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she described the corridor as an “invaluable gift” to the people of Delhi.



On behalf of Delhi’s residents, Gupta conveyed her appreciation to the Prime Minister for inaugurating and dedicating the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation. She said the high-speed transit system represents not just technological advancement but a structural shift in urban commuting.

“The inauguration of India’s first ‘Namo Bharat’ RRTS service marks a historic milestone for Delhi and the surrounding region,” the Chief Minister said. “This project is based on state-of-the-art technology and will make travel faster, safer and considerably more comfortable.”

The advanced corridor connecting Delhi to Meerut is expected to provide high-speed, reliable connectivity to thousands of daily passengers, significantly cutting travel time between the two cities. Gupta said the project would ease traffic congestion by reducing dependence on private vehicles, while also lowering carbon emissions.

“With fewer private vehicles on the roads, traffic congestion will ease and carbon emissions will decline significantly, creating a positive environmental impact,” she stated.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the initiative, Gupta said the Prime Minister’s transport strategy is rooted in integrated and sustainable development. “The objective is not merely expanding roads or railways, but connecting every region through multi-modal connectivity with a fast, safe and affordable network,” she said.

She pointed to rapid progress in expressways, semi-high-speed rail, Vande Bharat trains, metro expansions and inland waterways as examples of accelerated infrastructure growth under the current leadership. According to her, this approach is guided by “saving time, conserving fuel and reducing pollution,” while boosting economic activity.

“In view of Delhi’s growing population and commuting challenges, this project will make a significant contribution to the city’s overall development,” Gupta said, adding that the corridor would inject “new energy” into the capital’s public transport system.

Calling it a transformative step for future generations, the Chief Minister reiterated that the Namo Bharat corridor would strengthen economic activity, generate employment and accelerate balanced regional development across Delhi-NCR.