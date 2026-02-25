Namo Bharat ridership jumps 70% on 1st weekday after Sunday launch

New Delhi: Ridership on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor recorded a nearly 70 per cent jump over average daily figures, crossing the 1-lakh mark on the first full weekday of operations after the launch of the remaining sections of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).



The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), in a statement, said the Begumpul station in Meerut emerged as the busiest on the corridor, followed by Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad.

It said that the corridor had been recording an average daily ridership of around 60,000 so far, making Monday’s footfall the highest-ever single-day figure since operations began.

The underground Begumpul station, located in Meerut’s central market and business district, saw sustained commuter movement through the day as it offers both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services, the NCRTC stated and added that its central location and interchange facilities helped it quickly establish itself as a key mobility hub for the city.

According to the statement, the Ghaziabad station witnessed heavy commuter movement due to its strategic position on the corridor and its foot overbridge link with Shaheed Sthal station on the Delhi Metro’s Red Line.

Newly opened stations such as Sarai Kale Khan, Shatabdi Nagar and Modipuram recorded encouraging ridership from the first weekday itself, reflecting quick adoption by surrounding areas, it stated, and added that New Ashok Nagar, which was operational earlier, continued to maintain steady passenger flow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the full 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, including the final stretches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The high-speed RRTS now runs from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram, enhancing regional connectivity. Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram also commenced.