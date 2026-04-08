‘Namo Bharat’ corridor in Delhi gets CISF cover

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been formally inducted to take over security of the Delhi section of the ‘Namo Bharat’ Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Though quietly implemented, the change reflects a calculated upgrade in operational oversight. With federal forces stepping in, monitoring protocols along the corridor are expected to align more closely with national standards.

Ahead of heightened security, authorities approved the assignment of 251 CISF members to duty in the national capital. While focused on transit hubs, their presence will cover Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, and Sarai Kale Khan RRTS stations.

These units will safeguard both travellers and critical structures. Underneath the operational shift lies a broader effort to reinforce urban transport resilience.

A section through Delhi belongs to Phase I of the RRTS initiative, linking 22 stops between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Although CISF takes charge within Delhi, locations in Uttar Pradesh fall under protection by the UPSISF, showing joint planning across regional lines.

CISF likely introduces focused knowledge into urban transport safety – think smart entry checks and methods for scanning travellers, alongside smoother movement during busy times. With proven experience guarding vital hubs like airfields and subway lines, its presence adds weight where protection matters most.

Beginning at Delhi Metro sites, CISF guided UPSISF staff through preparation focused on watch procedures and crisis actions because consistency matters along the transit route. Sessions covered how to manage large crowds while responding to urgent situations, since unified methods support smoother operations across RRTS lines.