Najafgarh Stallions win MCD’s Swachhata Premier League T20

New Delhi : The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) successfully concluded the Swachhata Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament as part of the Seva Pakhwada initiative, with the Najafgarh Stallions team emerging victorious over the West Warriors in the final match held at Hari Kishan Cricket Ground, Kheda Village, Najafgarh.

The closing ceremony witnessed the presence of Delhi’s Urban Development Minister, Ashish Sood, Mayor of Delhi Raja Iqbal Singh, Ward Committee chairperson (Najafgarh Zone) Savita Sharma, vice-chairman Devendra, councillors Meena Tarun Yadav and Ram Niwas Gehlot, additional commissioner Veer Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner Santosh Kumar Rai, along with senior MCD officials, players, and local residents.

Congratulating the teams, Mayor Singh emphasised that maintaining cleanliness in Delhi is a collective duty. “Keeping Delhi clean and green is our primary responsibility, and every citizen must contribute to this effort,” he said, adding that events like this promote community participation and awareness about cleanliness.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood lauded the MCD’s initiative and assured continued government support. “The MCD has identified 500 garbage-vulnerable points across Delhi. Regular cleaning of these areas will be ensured with public cooperation,” he said. Sood further stated that the Delhi Government will extend financial assistance and all possible support for the city’s overall development.

A total of 13 teams representing 12 MCD zones and the headquarters participated in the tournament. In the final, West Warriors posted 108 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs, while Najafgarh Stallions chased down the target in just 15 overs, winning by eight wickets.