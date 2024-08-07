MillenniumPost
Najafgarh canal encroachment: NGT forms panel

BY Team MP6 Aug 2024 6:48 PM GMT

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel and asked it to submit a status report on allegations of encroachment of a tributary of the Najafgarh canal in the national Capital.

The green panel was hearing a petition claiming “illegal encroachment and construction by land mafias in collusion with the local authorities over the drain”, a tributary of the Najafgarh canal, in Goela Khurd village of Kapashera tehsil in southwest Delhi.

