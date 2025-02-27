Najafgarh as Nahargarh: BJP MLAs push for renaming of Delhi localities, citing public demand & historical context

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Sharma has announced his plans to advocate for renaming Mohammadpur village in his RK Puram constituency to ‘Madhavpuram.’ According to Sharma, a proposal to change the name had already been approved by the municipal corporation but has been stuck in the Delhi Assembly for a prolonged period. “The corporation passed a proposal to rename Madhavpuram village a long time ago, but it has been pending in the Assembly for some time. Under the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, it seems to have been sidelined. Now, I will raise the issue as soon as I get the chance from the Speaker,” Sharma said.

When questioned about the reason for the name change, Sharma explained that it was in response to public demand. “The people of the area have long wished for the village to be called Madhavpuram instead of Mohammadpur. The new Delhi government is committed to serving the people’s needs, and we will act accordingly,” he added.

Sharma further stated that he would present the proposal as soon as he is given the opportunity by the Speaker. “If I get the chance to speak tomorrow, I will put forward the proposal, if not, we will raise it as soon as possible on Monday,” he said.

Sharma is not the only BJP lawmaker advocating for renaming initiatives in the Capital. BJP MLA Neelam Pehelwan, who represents Najafgarh, has also submitted a proposal to rename her constituency to ‘Nahargarh.’ Pehelwan explained that the change is rooted in historical significance and the community’s struggle for justice. “My constituency borders Haryana and has witnessed oppression, particularly during the Mughal rule. During the First War of Independence in 1857, Raja Nahar Singh played a crucial role in bringing Najafgarh into the Delhi province,” Pehelwan remarked. She further elaborated on the importance of the name change, noting, “The people of Najafgarh endured tremendous hardships, and this renaming symbolises their fight for existence. We have long pushed for this change, and it carries great significance for our community.”