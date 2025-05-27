Naini Lake to get face lift with laser shows, shikaras, cafes

NEW DELHI: Laser shows, LED-lit shikara boats, musical fountains, small cafes and gondola rides -- these are planned as part of the beautification of Naini Lake in Model Town.

Delhi Tourism minister Kapil Mishra on Monday visited Naini Lake, which is operated by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), and announced several key initiatives for its restoration and beautification, said an official statement.

The minister gave instructions to prepare a detailed plan to enhance the lake area’s beauty and increase its appeal to tourists.

To foster cultural activities, the revenue minister directed the DTTDC and Delhi Tourism Department to jointly prepare a proposal for organising the “Naini Lake Festival” every winter, it said, adding the existing cafeteria will also be upgraded to boost the tourism department’s revenue.

This includes the repair and revival of the famous musical dancing fountain, as well as the installation of a cutting-edge laser show on the island at the lake’s centre, promising visitors a novel experience.

Two new LED-equipped fountains are proposed, capable of spraying water up to 20 feet high and 30 feet wide, further amplifying the lake’s aesthetic charm, it said.

The government also plans to have a large LED screen on the island, which will display real-time information, government messages, and advertisements.

Mishra added that a pneumatic system will be installed to generate artificial waves in the water, not only increasing oxygen levels in the lake but also enhancing

its visual allure.

To promote tourism and recreation, Mishra proposed the operation of LED-lit shikara boats and small cafes with a seating capacity of 15-20 people, ideal for family gatherings and small events.

Racing boats, water scooters, and gondola boats -- modelled after those in Venice, Italy will be introduced, with the entire premises equipped with CCTV cameras

for security.

Other proposed improvements include repairing the existing water pump and power factor panel, which could reduce electricity costs by approximately 10 to

20 per cent.

Additionally, palm trees and ornamental plants will be planted, and ducks, swans, and other attractive birds will be introduced to enrich the lake’s ecosystem.

Boating hours may be extended until 9 pm during school summer vacations in case of high demand.

Mishra stressed that these efforts will not only offer visitors a fresh and rejuvenating experience but also promote ecological balance and tourism in the capital.