‘Naari Shakti’: Police hosts community outreach on women’s security and cybercrime prevention

New Delhi: As part of Delhi Police Week 2026, the South-East District of Delhi Police organised a community outreach programme titled “Naari Shakti – Celebration of the Strength, Resilience and Achievements of Women in our Society” at Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing in Lajpat Nagar, reaffirming its commitment to women’s safety, empowerment and digital awareness.



Rachna Golchha, President of the Delhi Police Welfare Society, attended as Chief Guest. The event was also graced by Kanika Ahuja, principal of Lady Shri Ram College; Daisy Thomas, principal of Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing; senior IPS officers Aslam and Nupur; Joint Commissioner of Police S.K. Jain; Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Hemant Tiwari; DCP (South-East) Hemant Tiwari; and Additional DCP Aishwarya Sharma, along with students, faculty members and community representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Golchha underscored that women’s safety and empowerment must remain a shared responsibility of society and law enforcement. She stressed that meaningful national progress depends on women feeling secure in both physical and digital spaces.

The programme included an audio-visual presentation on Delhi Police initiatives, a ceremonial lamp lighting and a self-defence demonstration. Additional DCP Aishwarya Sharma highlighted women’s safety apps and cybercrime reporting tools, while a session addressed risks such as cyberstalking and identity theft. Delhi Police reaffirmed its commitment to faster response systems and sustained awareness across the Capital.