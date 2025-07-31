N Delhi: Tata Power-DDL, Magna Yuma to set up EV battery swapping stations

New Delhi: In a push to accelerate electric mobility and support Delhi’s growing fleet of e-two and three-wheelers, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) has partnered with battery-swapping service provider Magna Yuma Private Limited. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish EV Battery Swapping Stations across North Delhi. As part of the agreement, Tata Power-DDL will provide space within its grid substations, while Magna Yuma will design, install, and maintain the swapping infrastructure. The initiative will initially see two battery-swapping stations come up at Shalimar Bagh and Badli grid substations.

“This initiative is aligned with our commitment to drive clean energy adoption and promote sustainable mobility,” said Dwijadas Basak, CEO, Tata Power-DDL. “Together, we aim to reduce air and noise pollution while creating socio-economic opportunities for the city’s youth and strengthening the gig economy.”

The collaboration focuses on enabling commercial electric two-wheelers, a key segment in the gig and delivery economy, to access faster, cleaner, and more efficient battery-swapping options. Officials highlighted that this initiative would also help reduce power theft and generate sustainable income opportunities.

Magna Yuma’s Lead Business Head Abhilash Kumar and Public Policy Head Harshal Gupta were present at the MoU signing, along with senior Tata Power-DDL officials including Ms. Kiran Gupta (Chief – Customer Experience), Mr. Praveen Agrawal (Chief – HR & Safety), and Mr. Raj Kumar Rastogi (Chief- Operations).

The partnership aims to strengthen Delhi’s EV ecosystem and support its clean transport goals. Tata Power-DDL, a Tata Power–Delhi government joint venture, serves about 9 million people in North Delhi and leads power distribution reforms.