N Delhi slow on green crackers: Only 12 apply

NEW DELHI: Only 12 temporary license applications have been received for selling green firecrackers in North Delhi, despite the Supreme Court’s recent relaxation allowing their sale during the festive season.

According to the sources, the tepid response from sellers comes even as the Delhi Police have seized over 1,000 kilograms of banned firecrackers in North Delhi, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the licensing initiative.

North Delhi is home to some of the city’s biggest markets, where the sale of firecrackers typically peaks during Diwali. In line with SC’s October 15 order permitting the sale, purchase, and use of green firecrackers, Delhi Police introduced a system of temporary licenses for vendors. However, the turnout has been unexpectedly low.

“We had thought that the license department would get extremely busy, but only 12 sellers have shown interest in getting the temporary license to sell green firecrackers,” said Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

The Supreme Court’s decision marks a departure from the blanket ban on firecrackers imposed in the National Capital Region in recent years.

Previous orders from both the Delhi government and the apex court had prohibited all kinds of fireworks, citing the region’s recurring public health emergency caused by hazardous winter air pollution.

The latest order aims to strike a balance between public health concerns and the livelihoods of firecracker traders, as well as the cultural significance of Diwali festivities.

Green firecrackers are designed to emit 20–30 percent fewer pollutants compared to conventional firecrackers and are said to generate less ash.

The green firecracker manufacturers claim they are less harmful, but critics argue that they still release toxic substances into the air and worsen already poor air quality. Despite the SC’s intent to create a middle ground, the limited interest in obtaining temporary licenses suggests that many sellers may be either unwilling to adapt to the green firecracker model or continue to operate in the illegal market.

The seizure of over 1,000 kilograms of banned firecrackers in North Delhi underscores the persistence of illicit trade, which authorities fear could undermine efforts to regulate sales and reduce pollution.

The responsibility lies with law enforcement to monitor compliance and curb illegal sales, while ensuring that the few licensed vendors can operate within the framework laid out by the Supreme Court.

With Delhi’s air quality already beginning to deteriorate ahead of winter, the limited uptake of licenses raises fresh doubts about whether the city will see any meaningful reduction in pollution levels this festive season.