Mystery shrouds death of AIIMS worker found in Delhi pond

NEW DELHI: A semi-decomposed body of a 32-year-old electrician of AIIMS was founded by the Delhi Police from a pond near Peer Baba at Inder Camp in the Vasant Kunj area early Friday morning, days after he was reported missing.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Vasant Kunj South Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar (32) resident of Inder Camp, Rangpuri Pahari.

According to Police, the PCR call was received at around 8:19 am at Vasant Kunj South Police Station reporting a dead body lying in water.

Responding swiftly, the Station House Officer and team reached the spot and discovered the body in a small pond. The deceased was later identified as Anil Kumar.

Anil had been reported missing on June 21, with his last known presence dated to June 20. Police said a local resident noticed the body while heading out for a nature call and immediately alerted authorities. The body was found in a semi-decomposed state, suggesting it had been submerged for several days.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Crime Team were summoned to the site to conduct a detailed inspection and collect evidence. Preliminary investigations did not reveal any immediate signs of foul play, but police have not ruled out any possibility.

