Mysterious phone call: Karnataka Health minister makes U-turn after praising Delhi Mohalla Clinic

New Delhi: Karnataka Health minister Dinesh Gundo Rao recently embarked on a visit to Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mohalla Clinic on Friday where he initially lauded the clinic’s operations but later made a U-turn after a mysterious phone call.



During his tour with Delhi’s Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rao praised the system and its effectiveness, expressing interest in adopting similar measures in Karnataka.

He remarked, “Mohalla Clinics have been operational for the last 6-7 years, and people have appreciated the services.” He highlighted the importance of learning from each other to improve healthcare policies and delivery.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Rao received a phone call after his visit, leading to a change in his perspective. He tweeted criticising the Mohalla Clinic model, specifically comparing it to a clinic in his constituency. The tweet claimed that, “The Namma Clinic in Karnataka boasted superior infrastructure to the Mohalla Clinic.”

AAP responded swiftly, asserting that the comparison between the two clinics was baseless. The party’s Karnataka team visited the Namma Clinic in Rao’s constituency and revealed that the clinic was merely providing primary treatment for a limited number of illnesses.

Patients requiring further care were referred to other hospitals. In contrast, Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics offer comprehensive healthcare services, including free treatment, tests, and medicines under the supervision of MBBS doctors.

AAP’s response pointed out the disparity between the claims made by Rao and the actual state of Namma Clinic. They noted hygiene issues at Namma Clinic and highlighted the private agency overseeing the Mohalla Clinic ope

rations for quality control.

In the midst of this controversy, Rao’s initial positive remarks about the Mohalla Clinic’s efficacy during his visit were questioned. His comment, “Mohalla Clinic was functioning effectively,” was placed under scrutiny.

The incident raised eyebrows over the sudden reversal in Rao’s stance after the phone call, and AAP urged Rao to clarify the reasons behind his about-face. The party emphasized that Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics are well-equipped and offer world-class facilities, while Namma Clinic fell short in comparison.