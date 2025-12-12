My Delhi, My Responsibility: When the Entire Government Steps Into the Field

What is unfolding in Delhi today is not routine administrative activity. It marks a clear shift in how governance confronts one of the city’s most persistent challenges. Pollution control has moved beyond files, meetings and advisories. It is now a coordinated, visible and sustained effort on the ground, backed by the full machinery of the government. The objective is direct and unambiguous: to secure a cleaner, healthier and more liveable Delhi.

The strength of this campaign lies in its collective approach. Cleanliness and pollution control are no longer treated as separate or seasonal concerns but as a single, continuous mission. Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Kapil Mishra and Ravindra Indraj Singh are actively engaged, working alongside the administration to monitor progress, address gaps and ensure that decisions translate into measurable action.

This engagement extends across the legislative spectrum. Elected representatives are closely involved within their constituencies, focusing on sanitation, waste management, dust control and the identification of local pollution sources. At the administrative level, civic agencies, environmental authorities, public works departments, water and health services, and the police are functioning in coordination, reducing overlap and strengthening enforcement.

Accountability has been clearly defined from the top down. Senior officers, engineers, sanitation workers and field staff operate within a framework where inspection, correction and follow-up are part of daily governance rather than procedural formality.

Citizens are integral to this effort. Public participation is being actively encouraged through appeals to prevent waste burning, avoid open dumping of construction material and report violations that harm air quality. The premise is simple: when governance demonstrates seriousness and consistency, civic responsibility follows.

This is not a short-term response to seasonal pressure. It is a long-term commitment grounded in regulation, monitoring and consequence. Delhi’s experience underscores a fundamental principle of governance: when ministers, legislators, institutions and citizens work toward a shared goal, administration evolves into trust, and intent delivers results.

My Delhi, My Responsibility is no longer a slogan. It is becoming the working ethic of an entire system.