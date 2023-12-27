Musical Notes: Thumri Festival unveils a symphony of sounds on opening night

New Delhi: The enchanting notes of Thumri resonated through the halls of Kamani Auditorium as the Sahitya Kala Parishad, Department of Art, Culture, and Language, Delhi Government, kicked off its annual Thumri Festival on December 26.



A festival that skillfully combined both tradition and creativity was inaugurated by chief guest Saurabh Bhardwaj, Minister of Art, Culture, and Language.

Addressing the audience, Bhardwaj said, “The Thumri Festival stands as a testament to our dedication to preserving and promoting Delhi’s rich cultural heritage. This celebration of Thumri is not just a musical event but a bridge that connects us to our artistic roots. We transcend time and embrace the everlasting richness that binds our cultural tradition together via Thumri’s musical melodies. Let this music reach out to all, and let’s appreciate the melodies of Thumri.”

The festival, a celebration of light classical music, commenced with an ethereal performance by Padmaja Chakraborty, who skillfully wove the audience into the rich cultural weave of Thumri and Dadra.

Her performance was a sublime fusion of tradition and innovation that featured some of the enchanting renditions, starting with Thumri’s ‘Pardesi Balam, Preet Kiye Chala Jaaye’ in Raga Mishra, Kafi-Pilu, and Jat Taal. This was followed by a Dadra, ‘Tum Bin Nind Na Aaye Sawariya’ in Raga Mishra, Kirwani, and Kaharwa Taal.

Her next was ‘Deewana Kiye Shyam Kya Jaadu Dara’, a Dadra in Raga- Mishra Bhairav, Dadra Taal. She ended her performance with a Jhula - ‘Jhula, Dheere Se Jhulao Banwari Re, Sawariya’ sung in Raga- Mishra Tilak Kamod, Kaharwa Taal.

The mesmerising evening continued with the soulful renditions of Padma Shri recipient, Dr. Soma Ghosh, from Banaras Gharana. She started her performance with ‘Piya Ke Avan Ki Aas’ in Mishra Pilu Thumri. This was followed by Khamaj Thumri’s ‘Aiso Nithur Mora Shyam Na Aaye’. Later, she presented Thumri in Raga Khafi: ‘Holi Khele Nahi Jaane’ followed by a Kajri geet: ‘Aare Rama Rimjhim Barse Paniya’. She continued her performance with a Tappa- ‘Virade Janiya’ in Raag Kafi, and concluded it with a Dadra- Humri Atariya Pe Aao’.

Day one was concluded with the captivating voice of Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, representing the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana. She started her performance with a Bandish ki thumri ‘Nadiya Bairee Bhee’ of Raag Des followed by Nirguniya Bhajan ka dadra ‘Sundar Saaree Moree’ in Taal Dadra.

As the evening continued, Ashwini Ji sang two Dadra back-to-back. First ‘Ja Bairi Ja Badra’ in Raag Chandrakauns and another one popularised by begum Akhtar ‘Ho Gaee Beriya Piya Ke Aavana ki” which was based on raga Kirwani in Deepachandi Taal. Her performance came to an end with a Bhairavi ‘Rab Tohe Bhoole Naahi Bane’.